Latvia seeks more defense tech cooperation with US industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže held a high-level meeting with US Ambassador to NATO, Matthew G. Whitaker, on June 14–15 in Riga to discuss defense cooperation, preparations for the NATO Summit in The Hague (June 24–26), and Latvia’s growing contributions to the security of the Alliance, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia.

In the course of their meeting, both officials drove home the point about the need for beefed-up defense capabilities, equitable burden-sharing among allies, and a bump in defense spending to keep pace with the shifting geopolitical landscape.



Ambassador Whitaker sang Latvia's praises as a shining example of a NATO ally, pointing out the nation’s unwavering dedication to protecting the Alliance’s eastern flank and its bold move to ramp up defense spending to a whopping five percent of GDP by 2026.

“Latvia takes its security and defense very seriously. In 2025, it has earmarked more than EUR 1.5 billion—3.65 percent of its GDP—for defense. This is the highest defense budget in Latvia’s history. We share a common vision for a stronger, more secure Alliance,” said Braže.

Ambassador Whitaker expressed appreciation for Latvia’s leadership and energy, commending its ongoing support for NATO operations and hosting of US troops.

Currently, approximately 500 US service members are stationed in Latvia. Both officials underlined the importance of continued American presence in the Baltic region as a key pillar of regional stability.

Minister Braže also reaffirmed Latvia’s intention to expand defense procurement from the United States and invited deeper cooperation between US defense contractors and Latvian companies—especially in emerging technologies like UAVs, AI, and 5G/6G applications for military use.

The ambassador and minister also marked the Commemoration Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide by laying flowers at the Freedom Monument and visiting the Museum of the Occupation of Latvia.

Ambassador Whitaker’s visit coincides with the NATO-led BALTOPS 2025 exercise, hosted by Latvia from June 5 to 20. This large-scale annual training brings together allied forces to conduct joint operations across land, sea, air, cyberspace, and space.

