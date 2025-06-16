Kazakhstan, China sign deal to build Middle Corridor super hub
Photo: World Bank
Over $24 billion in investment documents were signed at the China–Central Asia Forum held today in Astana, marking a significant step in deepening regional cooperation. Among the most notable agreements was a trilateral memorandum of understanding focused on the development of a major logistics and industrial super hub in Kazakhstan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy