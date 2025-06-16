Kazakhstan, China sign deal to build Middle Corridor super hub

Photo: World Bank

Over $24 billion in investment documents were signed at the China–Central Asia Forum held today in Astana, marking a significant step in deepening regional cooperation. Among the most notable agreements was a trilateral memorandum of understanding focused on the development of a major logistics and industrial super hub in Kazakhstan.

