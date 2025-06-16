Kyrgyzstan seeks ADB's support for country's major road project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 16. Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan, Absattar Syrgabayev, has put forth the idea of chasing financial backing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the overhaul of the Bishkek–Osh highway, a top-notch infrastructure project on the country’s to-do list, Trend reports via the ministry.

The proposal was made during a meeting with representatives of the ADB, where the parties also discussed long-term cooperation and ongoing projects. Specifically, the minister highlighted the need to renovate the bypass section of the road connecting Jalal-Abad, Uzgen, and Osh.

Minister Syrgabayev expressed gratitude for the continuous support the ADB provides to Kyrgyzstan’s transport sector.

The Bishkek–Osh thoroughfare, extending beyond 600 kilometers, serves as a crucial logistical conduit interconnecting the northern and southern sectors of Kyrgyzstan. Constructed in 1965, the roadway's surface has reached a critical state of degradation and necessitates immediate intervention for substantial rehabilitation.

On April 15, 2025, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement with the Japanese company Takenaka Civil Engineering to build a new 750-meter tunnel at the 400th kilometer mark of the Bishkek–Osh highway.

