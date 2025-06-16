AZAL adjusts flight schedule as Middle East airspace remains closed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Due to recent developments in the Middle East and the closure of airspace by several countries, the following Azerbaijan Airlines flights scheduled for June 16, 2025, have been cancelled:

• Baku – Dammam – Baku (J2 8205/8206)

• Baku – Bahrain – Baku (J2 505/506)

• Baku – Riyadh – Baku (J2 8203/8204)

• Baku – Lahore – Baku (J2 145/146)

In addition, it has been decided to temporarily suspend flights on the following routes:

• Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku (from June 18 to June 30)

• Baku – Tehran – Baku (from June 19 to June 30)

AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation, placing utmost priority on flight safety, and promptly makes necessary operational decisions. Passengers will be informed in a timely manner about any changes to the flight schedule.

Passengers holding tickets for the above-mentioned routes are entitled to a full refund or a free rebooking to another date. To do so, they may contact the airline via email at [email protected].