Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

AZAL adjusts flight schedule as Middle East airspace remains closed

Society Materials 16 June 2025 14:58 (UTC +04:00)
AZAL adjusts flight schedule as Middle East airspace remains closed

Follow Trend on

Alish Abdulla
Alish Abdulla
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Due to recent developments in the Middle East and the closure of airspace by several countries, the following Azerbaijan Airlines flights scheduled for June 16, 2025, have been cancelled:
• Baku – Dammam – Baku (J2 8205/8206)
• Baku – Bahrain – Baku (J2 505/506)
• Baku – Riyadh – Baku (J2 8203/8204)
• Baku – Lahore – Baku (J2 145/146)

In addition, it has been decided to temporarily suspend flights on the following routes:
• Baku – Tel Aviv – Baku (from June 18 to June 30)
• Baku – Tehran – Baku (from June 19 to June 30)

AZAL continues to closely monitor the situation, placing utmost priority on flight safety, and promptly makes necessary operational decisions. Passengers will be informed in a timely manner about any changes to the flight schedule.

Passengers holding tickets for the above-mentioned routes are entitled to a full refund or a free rebooking to another date. To do so, they may contact the airline via email at [email protected].

Latest

Latest

Read more