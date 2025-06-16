Uzbekistan taps ACWA Power and DataVolt in push to modernize education infrastructure

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 16. The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of Uzbekistan signed memorandums of understanding with Saudi companies ACWA Power and DataVolt to invest $20 million in modernizing the country's vocational education system in line with international standards, Trend reports.

Under the MoU with ACWA Power, the company will invest in developing a workforce training system that meets international standards at the Shirin Energy Technical College in Syrdarya region by 2030. The project aims to improve education quality, upgrade material and technical resources, and develop modern curricula in collaboration with the Energy and Water Academy (EWA), integrating its two-year academic programs.

Meanwhile, the agreement with DataVolt, an information technology company, focuses on developing digital infrastructure. As part of this initiative, Shirin Energy Technical College will introduce specialized training programs in HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) and electromechanical engineering for the data center industry. The college will also be equipped with modern infrastructure and technical equipment, and measures will be taken to provide financial incentives for teaching staff.

These MoUs represent a significant step toward reforming Uzbekistan’s vocational education system according to global standards, aligning training processes with modern industry needs, and preparing a highly competitive workforce for both national and international labor markets.