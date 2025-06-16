China-Central Asia Industrial Cooperation Forum reviews Kazakhstan's accomplishments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Kazakhstan and China are planning to sign approximately 60 different agreements totaling nearly $25 billion, said Madiyar Sultanbek, Deputy Chairman of the Board and Board Member of NC KAZAKH INVEST JSC, during the China–Central Asia Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum, Trend reports.

“This time, within the framework of the forum, not only cooperation agreements and memoranda will be signed, but also investment agreements, investment contracts, and other important documents. Moreover, this is not a complete list—the number of documents submitted for signing at the forum was significantly higher, but not all of them were able to pass the approval procedure in time,” he added.

To kill two birds with one stone, the exchange of folders will happen right in the thick of the forum. The signing of the documents will unfold in three acts, with two of them featuring First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar—these will be the real heavy hitters in terms of agreements.

“One such document will be signed today by the head of the national company KazMunayGas. Our task, as KAZAKH INVEST, is to accompany the investor and bring the project to the signing procedure together with the national company or state authority,” said Sultanbek.

According to him, one of the interesting agreements is a project with the Chinese company Seraphim, aimed at developing the production of green hydrogen.

“This project is related to the production of green hydrogen—a promising and eco-friendly fuel obtained using renewable energy sources. Today, countries like China, Japan, South Korea, the USA, Germany, and Saudi Arabia are paying special attention to this technology. Hydrogen energy is already demonstrating its advantages: hydrogen-powered transport and aircraft, in some cases, show better performance compared to electric transport,” concluded Sultanbek.

