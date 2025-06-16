IAEA set to hold emergency meeting on strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ The Board of Directors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will convene an extraordinary meeting today at the agency's headquarters to discuss the consequences of Israel's attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, Trend reports.

The initiative to hold the meeting was put forward by Iran and supported by Russia, China, and Venezuela.

The extraordinary meeting will be held against the backdrop of the ongoing military confrontation between Iran and Israel. The main subject of discussion will be Israel's targeted air strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in the cities of Natanz and Fordow.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel