Kazakh deputy PM paints Central Asia's role in shaping new supply chains

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. Central Asia is emerging as a key link in the formation of new supply chains and logistics routes, said First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar while opening the China–Central Asia Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum, Trend reports.

"I am pleased to welcome you to the opening of the Second China–Central Asia Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum. It is symbolic that the forum is taking place on the eve of the heads of state summit, emphasizing our shared commitment to expanding economic ties. China is one of the main trade and investment partners not only for Kazakhstan but for the entire region. Last year, trade between China and Central Asian countries reached $95 billion, with nearly half accounted for by Kazakhstan", Sklyar said.

He pointed out that Central Asia is stepping up to the plate in global logistics, with more than 80 percent of land shipments from China to Europe making their way through Kazakhstan. Specifically, cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor shot up by a whopping 60 percent, hitting the impressive mark of 4.5 million tons.

The expansion of the North-South and East-West transport corridors, along with future cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, as Sklyar considers, will lay the groundwork for the region's sustained growth.

