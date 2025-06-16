New production line launched at Kant cement plant in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 16. A new production line has been launched at the Kant Cement Plant in the city of Kant in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

The modernization project was rolled out in cahoots with the Chinese company Beijing Triumph Engineering and the Eurasian Development Bank. With a hefty investment of over $60 million, the new line is set to churn out a staggering 800,000 tons of clinker each year.

In 2024, the plant produced 1.156 million tons of cement, providing jobs for over 800 people. With the addition of the new production line, output is expected to increase by another 800,000 tons annually, creating more than 300 new jobs.

At the launch ceremony, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov highlighted the project's significant benefits for the country’s economy, industrial growth, and employment, emphasizing its strong contribution to national development.

“In just the first three months of 2025, 3,300 residential units totaling 419,000 square meters were commissioned—a 32.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, over $138 million in investments were attracted, giving thousands of families a new start. This is a clear testament to the success of the state housing policy,” the president said.

He also reminisced about the extensive legacy of the Kant Cement Plant, one of the nation’s pioneering industrial ventures, established in 1964. Since that juncture, the facility has consistently delivered cement to the construction sector, adhering to globally recognized benchmarks and compliance metrics.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel