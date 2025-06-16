Azerbaijan's instant payment systems see surge in Apr. 2025

Azerbaijan’s Instant Payment System saw transaction volumes jump by nearly 60 percent and transaction counts rise by almost 70 percent compared to last year. Meanwhile, the Small Payments Clearing System recorded over six billion manats in transactions, growing more than 30 percent in volume and around 7 percent in number.

