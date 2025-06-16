Delegates from ruling parties worldwide visit Azerbaijan’s Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ Participants of the international conference on “The New World Order: Geopolitical Aspects and Global Challenges” organized by the New Azerbaijan Party and being held in Azerbaijan's Shusha, have visited Khankendi city, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

The guests were met by the Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts Sabuhi Gahramanov.

The conference participants viewed the general panorama of the city from Victory Square. They were given brief information about the Victory Museum. The guests also got acquainted with the restoration, construction and reconstruction work carried out in Khankendi. Then they visited the Garabagh University.

The leaders of the ruling parties of a number of countries are taking part in the conference in Shusha.

