Chinese official highlights investment co-op with Central Asia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. In 2024, the volume of mutual investments between China and Central Asian countries reached $15.7 billion, Zhou Haibing, vice minister in charge of the National Development and Reform Commission, announced during the second China–Central Asia Industrial and Investment Cooperation Forum, Trend reports.

He also mentioned that trade between China and Central Asia soared to a whopping $95 billion in 2024. This partnership touches on the bread and butter of key sectors like renewable energy, mining, transport infrastructure, and cutting-edge technologies. Zhou Haibing points out that joint projects are like a rising tide that lifts all boats, bolstering regional supply chains and paving the way for economic stability in the area.

“We are committed to continuing close coordination and integrating the Belt and Road Initiative with the national development strategies of Central Asian countries. This will create favorable conditions for investment and promote innovative growth,” he said.

Zhou Haibing emphasized that China and Central Asia share common interests and great opportunities for joint growth. He underscored the criticality of establishing a robust alliance predicated on reciprocal trust and a strategic long-term outlook.

