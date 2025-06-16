Azerbaijan signs deal to restore local Momine Khatun Tomb (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16.​ A signing ceremony for the restoration and conservation of the Momina Khatun Tomb have been held on the initiative of the Ministry of Culture of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as a public information briefing at the State Art Gallery of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

During the event, the Deputy Minister of Culture of Nakhchivan, Acting Minister Hasan Seyidov spoke about the work done and upcoming tasks in the direction of the tomb's restoration and conservation.

It was noted that for the comprehensive study of the current state of the tomb and the carrying out of measurement work, a preliminary inspection was carried out, the results of which were submitted to the ministry with relevant documents.

The head of the "Atelier Erich Pummer GmbH" company Erich Pummer spoke in detail about the current state of the monument and upcoming works.

The event also featured speeches of the chairman of the Nakhchivan branch of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), academician Ismayil Hajiyev, rector of Nakhchivan State University, associate professor Elbrus Isayev, member-correspondent of ANAS, professor of Nakhchivan State University Haji Fakhraddin. They talked about the historical significance of Momina Khatun Tomb, emphasized the importance of its restoration and conservation, and also shared their thoughts about upcoming works in this area.

Then an agreement was signed between the Ministry of Culture of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and "Atelier Erich Pummer GmbH" on the restoration and conservation.

A briefing was held with the participation of media representatives.

On May 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the decree "On measures for the restoration and conservation of the historic and architectural monument of world significance, Momina Khatun Tomb in the city of Nakhchivan".

