BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Iran has never sought nuclear weapons, but it is not afraid to use nuclear energy, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on June 16, Trend reports.

He made the remark while delivering a speech in the Iranian parliament on a vote of confidence in the new Minister of Economy and Finance.

According to him, Iran has the right to use nuclear energy and research for the benefit of its citizens. No one can take away this right from Iran. Iran has defended this right with all its might and is not afraid of any force in this regard.

Pezeshkian noted that in accordance with the policy announced by Iran's supreme leader, the country held indirect talks with the US. Iran continued the process of negotiations. This proves once again that Iran is not racing for nuclear weapons. However, the U.S. side, contrary to international rules, allowed Israel to attack Iran.

Five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.