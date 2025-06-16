AZAL and Uzbekistan Airways signed code-share agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The national air carrier of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan — Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Uzbekistan Airways — announced the signing of a new code-share agreement, opening new travel opportunities between the two countries.



A code-share agreement is a form of cooperation between airlines that allows them to operate joint flights, sell tickets under their own flight numbers, and offer passengers a wider selection of routes and convenient connections.



With launch of this agreement, travelers now enjoy increased flexibility when planning trips between Baku and Tashkent in both directions. With up to nine flights per week operated by both carriers, passengers can choose the schedule that suits them best.



The agreement also significantly enhances transit connectivity, offering more seamless international travel options through the hub airports in Baku and Tashkent.



In addition, Uzbekistan Airways passengers will now have access to flights operated by Azerbaijan Airlines en route Samarkand–Baku–Samarkand, extending travel options from Uzbekistan’s second most important cultural and tourist destination.



Jamil Manizade, Chief Commercial Officer of Azerbaijan Airlines, said: “The partnership with Uzbekistan Airways reflects the commitment of both airlines not only to expanding their route networks but also to strengthening the ties between the peoples of our countries. We are pleased to offer passengers greater convenience, flexibility, and new travel opportunities. This agreement marks a significant step toward deeper cooperation, the development of tourism, and the reinforcement of friendship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan”.



Shukhrat Yadgarov, Deputy Chairman of the Board for Commerce and Tourism at Uzbekistan Airways, stated: “With every new agreement, we bring our cities and cultures closer together. The code-share with AZAL is not just about passenger convenience — it is a symbol of friendship and openness between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. We are confident that this partnership will open new opportunities for travel and bring our nations even closer.”



This agreement marks a significant step toward strengthening transport links between the two countries, fostering business and tourism exchanges, and improving the overall travel experience by combining the strengths of both national carriers.