Kazakhstan Railways, CRRC ink deals to localize locomotive production and training

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ) signed major cooperation agreements with China’s CRRC Dalian Co., Ltd. and CRRC Ziyang Co., Ltd. during the China-Central Asia Forum held in Astana. The deals were among over $24 billion in investment agreements announced at the high-level forum, aimed at boosting economic cooperation between China and Central Asian countries.

