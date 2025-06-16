Russian citizens advised to exit Iran via Azerbaijan amid airspace closure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Due to the closure of Iranian airspace, Russian citizens currently in Iran are advised to leave the country by land through the Astara border crossing into Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that neighboring countries available for exiting Israel include Egypt via the Menahem Begin/Taba border crossing and Jordan via the Sheikh Hussein crossing.

However, the ministry also pointed out that Azerbaijan’s border with Iran is temporarily closed due to a quarantine regime, which may impact travel plans.

Russian diplomats urged citizens in both Israel and Iran to avoid approaching military or other government facilities for their own safety amid the escalating conflict.

The situation follows a major escalation that began on the morning of June 13, when Israel launched a series of military airstrikes on Iran, killing numerous high-ranking Iranian officials, including Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, as well as nine nuclear scientists and other top officials.

In retaliation, Iran launched more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other areas, resulting in civilian casualties and widespread destruction.