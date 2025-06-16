Tokayev calls china time-tested strategic partner of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 16. Kazakhstan views China as a trusted neighbor and a time-tested strategic partner, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trend reports.

Tokayev emphasized that the relationship between Kazakhstan and China remains stable and resilient, unaffected by shifting geopolitical challenges or global economic pressures.

“China has never imposed any political conditions in its cooperation with Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said. “We greatly value your unwavering support for our sovereignty and security guarantees. We also back China’s peace-oriented initiatives and highly appreciate your country’s pivotal role in shaping a just and equitable global order.”

The Kazakh leader also noted the productive cooperation between the two nations within international and regional frameworks, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), BRICS+, and the China–Central Asia format.

Highlighting the economic dimension of their partnership, Tokayev recalled that China remains Kazakhstan’s largest trade and economic partner. In 2024, bilateral trade reached a record high of $44 billion — a milestone reflecting the growing momentum in cross-border commerce and investment.