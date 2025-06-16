Kazakhstan sets its nuclear power facility building timeline

Kazakhstan is putting the pedal to the metal with plans to construct its first nuclear power plant, spearheaded by the Russian company Rosatom. The final bill and electricity rates will be nailed down after a thorough design and review process. The public is singing from the same hymn sheet, with more than 70 percent throwing their hats in the ring for nuclear energy in a recent referendum. The project might just hit the jackpot with some financial backing from Russia.

