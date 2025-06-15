Tehran's Grand Bazaar closes amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Tehran’s Grand Bazaar has been closed as Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory continue, Trend reports.

Entrepreneurs shuttered their shops and evacuated the market due to the escalating situation.

Israeli military attacks on Iran are ongoing, with explosions reportedly heard in Tehran, Tabriz, and other cities across the country.

It should be noted that Israel launched military airstrikes on Iran in the early morning of June 13. The strikes killed a large number of military personnel, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, Commander of the IRGC Air Force Amir Ali Hajizadeh, 9 nuclear scientists and high-ranking officials.