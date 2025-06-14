No increase in radiation levels detected at Isfahan nuclear facilities - IAEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Isfahan nuclear facilities were targeted several times on June 13, but no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported so far, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said, Trend reports.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, warned yesterday on the last day of the Board of Governors meeting that attacks on nuclear facilities violate the principles of the United Nations Charter, international law and the Agency’s Statute.

“I have repeatedly stated that nuclear facilities should not be targeted under any circumstances, as this could harm people and the environment. Such attacks have serious consequences for nuclear safety, security and safeguards, as well as regional and international peace and security," he said.