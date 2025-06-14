Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 14 June 2025 12:31 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, Russia set to reinforce bilateral cooperation on all fronts

Aman Bakiyev
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 14. Rashid Meredov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, held a telephone conversation with Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Trend reports via Turkmenistan's MFA..

During the discussion, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Turkmen-Russian cooperation and reviewed current issues across a wide range of areas.

The ministers also discussed preparations for upcoming joint events, both in a bilateral format and within multilateral frameworks.

Meanwhile, since Turkmenistan gained independence, the total volume of bilateral trade between Turkmenistan and Russia has exceeded $60 billion. In the first six months of 2025 alone, trade turnover increased by 58 percent — a testament to the deepening economic ties between the two nations.

