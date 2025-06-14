Tehran demands UN intervention after Israeli strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with the UN Secretary General António Guterres, Trend reports.

Araghchi called for urgent action by the UN to fulfill its responsibilities to maintain international peace and security.

He referred to Iran’s move to send official letters to both the president of the UN Security Council and the UN secretary general, underlining the need for an immediate UN response to the Israeli attacks.

Araghchi underlined that the attacks constitute a “blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as an independent UN member state, and are a clear act of aggression”.

According to the Iranian MFA, the UN secretary general voiced regret over the Israeli actions and condemned its attacks against Iran, particularly the strikes on nuclear facilities at a time when talks between Iran and the US were ongoing.