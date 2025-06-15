Azerbaijan's Baku Metro CJSC set to purchase pump control panels via tender
Baku Metro CJSC has launched a tender for pump control panels and automatic reserve connection devices. Bids, with a 350 manat ($206) fee, are due by 15:00 (GMT+4) on June 21, 2025.
