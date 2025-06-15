Oil and fuel depots exploded in Tehran - Iranian Oil Ministry (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. An Israeli airstrike on Iran resulted in explosions at the Shahran oil depot in northwest Tehran and a fuel depot in the south, Iranian Oil Ministry said, Trend reports.

According to the information, firefighters and rescuers were immediately sent to the scene.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.