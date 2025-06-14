Azerbaijan rolls out high-speed passenger service to Gazakh (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) extends the route of fast trains running on the Baku–Aghstafa–Baku direction to the Gazakh station starting from June 15 to ensure passenger convenience, Trend reports via ADY.

For the first time, single-deck modern trains manufactured by the Swiss Stadler Rail company will operate on the Baku–Gazakh–Baku route.

Passengers who used to reach Gazakh from Baku in eight hours and 25 minutes by the train operating until December 2019 will now cover this distance in five hours and 36 minutes.

The trains will depart daily from Baku to Gazakh at 08:00 and 18:00 (GMT +4), arriving at the destination at 13:36 and 23:36, respectively.

As a result of commissioning the Baku–Gazakh–Baku route, a significant increase in passenger transportation is forecasted. According to preliminary assessments, about an additional 10,000 passengers are expected to be transported annually on this route.

To ensure the safe and uninterrupted operation of trains on the Baku–Gazakh–Baku route, ADY has carried out major repair and reconstruction works on the Aghstafa–Gazakh section of the railways. Specifically, energy and communication-signaling system design work has been performed on the Baku–Gazakh railway line. Additionally, repairs were made at the Gazakh station building, and the waiting hall was renovated.

The extension of the Baku–Aghstafa route to Gazakh will meet the transportation demand of people traveling in this direction and those living in the region. Thus, the population of the Gazakh district will also have the opportunity for more comfortable, safe, and affordable travel.

