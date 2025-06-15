Escalation between Israel and Iran threatens regional security - Recep Tayyip Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that the recent escalation, triggered by Israel’s attack on Iran, poses a serious threat to the security of the entire region, Trend reports.

Erdogan made these remarks during a telephone conversation with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq bin Taymur Al Said.

The Turkish leader emphasized that it is significant the attacks took place on the eve of the sixth round of nuclear deal talks, underlining that diplomatic efforts remain the only viable path to resolving the nuclear issue.

President Erdogan also stressed that the current developments should not divert the international community’s attention from the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.