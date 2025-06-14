Kazakhstan revises GDP growth outlook upward as oil production, investments rise

Kazakhstan’s economy grew by 5.6% in the first quarter of 2025, surpassing the National Bank of Kazakhstan’s earlier forecasts, according to the bank’s latest economic outlook. The stronger-than-expected expansion was primarily fueled by an earlier-than-anticipated increase in oil production at the Tengiz field, alongside robust growth in non-oil sectors and rising domestic demand.

