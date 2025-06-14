Tokayev to Trump: Kazakhstan values strategic partnership with U.S.

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 14. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has sent a congratulatory telegram to former U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of his birthday, according to the press service of the Kazakh presidency, Trend reports.

In his message, Tokayev commended Trump’s active and pragmatic leadership, highlighting his efforts to strengthen global security and stability. The Kazakh leader also expressed appreciation for Trump’s commitment to enhancing the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

President Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in further developing mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States, underscoring the importance of continued dialogue and collaboration.