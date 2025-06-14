North Macedonia’s industrial turnover picks up in April 2025
North Macedonia's industrial sector showed strong year-on-year growth in April 2025, driven by rising demand for capital and durable consumer goods. Fresh data from the country’s Statistical Office highlights gains across both domestic and international markets, with particularly robust performance in exports.
