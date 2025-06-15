Iran denies sending any messages to Israel via Cyprus or other countries – Iranian Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Iran has not sent any messages to Israel through Cyprus or any other country, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ismail Baghaei said on June 15, Trend reports.

Baghaei made the statement in response to claims circulating in foreign media alleging that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had conveyed a message to the Israeli side via Cypriot intermediaries.

It should be noted that Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, resulting in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian military officials, including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, as well as nine nuclear scientists and other senior officials.