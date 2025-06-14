Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's MIDA launching multi-apartment housing construction in its Saray settlement

Economy Materials 14 June 2025 23:19 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's MIDA launching multi-apartment housing construction in its Saray settlement

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The State Housing Construction Agency (MIDA) of Azerbaijan is starting the construction of new social housing in Saray settlement of the Absheron district, Trend reports.

Although preparations for this began last year, final measures have not been taken regarding the design and estimate documents.

MIDA has already determined the construction project of the multi-apartment residential buildings to be built in Saray settlement and the company that will carry out additional work on author's supervision.

The agency has entrusted the implementation of the mentioned work to Arch-Tikinti Limited Liability Company (LLC) and signed a contract.

According to the contract, the company was paid 125,316 manat ($73,720) and the construction project was agreed to be completed on August 12 of this year.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more