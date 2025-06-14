Kazakhstan picks Rosatom to lead consortium for first nuclear power plant

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 14. Kazakhstan has chosen the leader of the international consortium responsible for building the country’s first nuclear power plant, Trend reports, citing the country's Energy Ministry.

The selection process, overseen by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy and the Agency for Atomic Energy with the involvement of international experts, narrowed down the list of potential vendors to four major companies: Russia’s Rosatom, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), France’s Électricité de France (EDF), and South Korea’s Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP).

“All participants submitted detailed proposals covering estimated costs, timelines, financial models, localization levels, and personnel training measures,” the official statement said.

Following a comprehensive evaluation conducted in partnership with the consulting firm Assystem and Kazakhstan Atomic Power Plants LLP, Rosatom was declared the winner. China’s CNNC took second place, while EDF and KHNP ranked third.

Kazakhstan and Rosatom are currently in discussions regarding potential export financing from Russia to support the project.

The Agency for Atomic Energy of Kazakhstan will continue collaborating with international partners to establish an effective consortium for constructing the nation’s inaugural nuclear power plant.

On October 6, 2024, Kazakhstan held a referendum on the construction of nuclear power plants in the country. 71.12 percent of Kazakhstani citizens voted in favor. Voter turnout was 63.66 percent.