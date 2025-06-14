Iranian missile attack leaves numerous dead and wounded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ Ballistic missile strikes launched by Iran against Israel have resulted in the deaths of four people and left more than 70 others injured, the statement of Israeli media said, Trend reports.

The attacks caused widespread destruction in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, raising concerns that additional victims may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes on Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, along with several members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), such as IRGC Commander Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Chief Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with Operation “True Promise III,” launching over 150 ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones targeting Tel Aviv and other areas. The strikes caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.