Iran shoots down five Israeli UAVs amid rising tensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Iran’s border police reported shooting down five Israeli unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), Trend reports.

According to the statement, one UAV was downed in West Azerbaijan Province, three in Ardabil Province, and one in Kurdistan Province.

This comes after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory in the early hours of June 13, which killed senior military officials including Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Chief of Staff Hatem al-Anbiy Gholamali Rashid, as well as six nuclear scientists and other officials.

In response, Iran requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

Later on June 13, Iran launched its air force operation “True Promise 3” targeting Israeli military sites.