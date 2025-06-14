Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Fitch forecasts inflation slowdown in Azerbaijan in 2025–2026

Economy Materials 14 June 2025 07:56 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan is forecast to decrease to 5.3% in 2025 and further to 4.6% in 2026, Trend reports.

The expected inflation rates are projected to remain within the Central Bank of Azerbaijan’s target range of 4% ± 2 percentage points.

Despite a moderate easing of inflationary pressures, Fitch does not anticipate interest rate cuts by the Central Bank before 2026 due to ongoing inflation risks and a commitment to a restrained monetary policy.

According to the report, annual inflation stood at 5.9% for January-May 2025. Fitch attributes this figure partly to the low base effect from the previous year and an increase in the minimum wage during the first quarter of 2025.

