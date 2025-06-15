Iran fully responded to Israeli attacks – FM Araghchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Iran has delivered a full response to recent Israeli attacks, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on June 15 during a meeting with foreign diplomats in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to Araghchi, Iran initially targeted only military sites during the first night of strikes on Israel. However, following Israeli attacks on the Tehran oil refinery and several economic facilities in Iran’s Bushehr province, Tehran expanded its retaliation to include Israeli economic infrastructure — including strikes on Israeli oil refineries.

"The attacks on economic areas, including the Asaluyeh region in Bushehr province, are a mistake. Escalating the conflict into the Persian Gulf region is extremely dangerous and represents an attempt to expand the war’s geography beyond Iran. The international community must take immediate action to halt these attacks," Araghchi emphasized.

The statement comes in the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory in the early hours of June 13, which killed several high-ranking Iranian military officials, including Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior officials.