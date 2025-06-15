Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 201.2 manat, or $118.3 (3.6 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 17.3 manat, or $10.18 (0.3 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,713 manat ($3,360).

Gold ounce value change June 2 5,637 manat ($3,315) June 9 - June 3 5,716 manat ($3,362) June 10 5,621 manat ($3,310) June 4 5,703 manat ($3,354) June 11 5,681 manat ($3,340) June 5 5,726 manat ($3,368) June 12 5,727 manat ($3,370) June 6 - June 13 - Average weekly rate 5,695 manat ($3,350) Average weekly rate 5,713 manat ($3,360)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.5 manat, or $0.3 (0.9 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.9 manat, or $36, which is 6.9 percent, or four manat ($2.3), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change June 2 56.2 manat ($33) June 9 - June 3 58.1 manat ($34.1) June 10 62 manat ($36.47) June 4 58.5 manat ($34.4) June 11 62.2 manat ($36.6) June 5 58.6 manat ($34.4) June 12 61.7 manat ($36.3) June 6 - June 13 61.56 manat ($36.2) Average weekly rate 57.8 manat ($34) Average weekly rate 61.9 manat ($36)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 99.8 manat, or $58.7 (4.8 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum surged by 289 manat, or $170 (15.7 percent), to 2,133 manat ($1,250) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change June 2 1,792 manat ($1,054) June 9 - June 3 1,815 manat ($1,067) June 10 2,080 manat ($1,220) June 4 1,843 manat ($1,084) June 11 2,106 manat ($1,240) June 5 1,867 manat ($1,098) June 12 2,166 manat ($1,270) June 6 - June 13 2,180 manat ($1,280) Average weekly rate 1,829 manat ($1,075) Average weekly rate 2,133 manat ($1,250)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 45.56 manat ($26.8), or 2.5 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium soared by 130.8 manat ($77), or 7.8 percent, compared to last week, to 1,818 manat ($1,070).

Palladium ounce value change June 2 1,651 manat ($971.1) June 9 - June 3 1,684 manat ($990.5) June 10 1,837 manat ($1,080) June 4 1,710 manat ($1,005) June 11 1,824 manat ($1,005) June 5 1,701 manat ($1,000) June 12 1,818 manat ($1,070) June 6 - June 13 1,791 manat ($1,050) Average weekly rate 1,687 manat ($992.3) Average weekly rate 1,818 manat ($1,070)

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 6-9, Eid al-Adha, as the dates fell on non-working days.

