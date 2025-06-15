Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 201.2 manat, or $118.3 (3.6 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 17.3 manat, or $10.18 (0.3 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,713 manat ($3,360).
|
Gold ounce value change
|
June 2
|
5,637 manat ($3,315)
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 3
|
5,716 manat ($3,362)
|
June 10
|
5,621 manat ($3,310)
|
June 4
|
5,703 manat ($3,354)
|
June 11
|
5,681 manat ($3,340)
|
June 5
|
5,726 manat ($3,368)
|
June 12
|
5,727 manat ($3,370)
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
-
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,695 manat ($3,350)
|
Average weekly rate
|
5,713 manat ($3,360)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.5 manat, or $0.3 (0.9 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.9 manat, or $36, which is 6.9 percent, or four manat ($2.3), more than last week's figure.
|
Silver ounce value change
|
June 2
|
56.2 manat ($33)
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 3
|
58.1 manat ($34.1)
|
June 10
|
62 manat ($36.47)
|
June 4
|
58.5 manat ($34.4)
|
June 11
|
62.2 manat ($36.6)
|
June 5
|
58.6 manat ($34.4)
|
June 12
|
61.7 manat ($36.3)
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
61.56 manat ($36.2)
|
Average weekly rate
|
57.8 manat ($34)
|
Average weekly rate
|
61.9 manat ($36)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 99.8 manat, or $58.7 (4.8 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum surged by 289 manat, or $170 (15.7 percent), to 2,133 manat ($1,250) compared to last week's figure.
|
Platinum ounce value change
|
June 2
|
1,792 manat ($1,054)
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 3
|
1,815 manat ($1,067)
|
June 10
|
2,080 manat ($1,220)
|
June 4
|
1,843 manat ($1,084)
|
June 11
|
2,106 manat ($1,240)
|
June 5
|
1,867 manat ($1,098)
|
June 12
|
2,166 manat ($1,270)
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
2,180 manat ($1,280)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,829 manat ($1,075)
|
Average weekly rate
|
2,133 manat ($1,250)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 45.56 manat ($26.8), or 2.5 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium soared by 130.8 manat ($77), or 7.8 percent, compared to last week, to 1,818 manat ($1,070).
|
Palladium ounce value change
|
June 2
|
1,651 manat ($971.1)
|
June 9
|
-
|
June 3
|
1,684 manat ($990.5)
|
June 10
|
1,837 manat ($1,080)
|
June 4
|
1,710 manat ($1,005)
|
June 11
|
1,824 manat ($1,005)
|
June 5
|
1,701 manat ($1,000)
|
June 12
|
1,818 manat ($1,070)
|
June 6
|
-
|
June 13
|
1,791 manat ($1,050)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,687 manat ($992.3)
|
Average weekly rate
|
1,818 manat ($1,070)
Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 6-9, Eid al-Adha, as the dates fell on non-working days.
