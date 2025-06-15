Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 15 June 2025 11:29 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan grew by 201.2 manat, or $118.3 (3.6 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 17.3 manat, or $10.18 (0.3 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,713 manat ($3,360).

Gold ounce value change

June 2

5,637 manat ($3,315)

June 9

-

June 3

5,716 manat ($3,362)

June 10

5,621 manat ($3,310)

June 4

5,703 manat ($3,354)

June 11

5,681 manat ($3,340)

June 5

5,726 manat ($3,368)

June 12

5,727 manat ($3,370)

June 6

-

June 13

-

Average weekly rate

5,695 manat ($3,350)

Average weekly rate

5,713 manat ($3,360)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan decreased by 0.5 manat, or $0.3 (0.9 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 61.9 manat, or $36, which is 6.9 percent, or four manat ($2.3), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change

June 2

56.2 manat ($33)

June 9

-

June 3

58.1 manat ($34.1)

June 10

62 manat ($36.47)

June 4

58.5 manat ($34.4)

June 11

62.2 manat ($36.6)

June 5

58.6 manat ($34.4)

June 12

61.7 manat ($36.3)

June 6

-

June 13

61.56 manat ($36.2)

Average weekly rate

57.8 manat ($34)

Average weekly rate

61.9 manat ($36)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week rose by 99.8 manat, or $58.7 (4.8 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum surged by 289 manat, or $170 (15.7 percent), to 2,133 manat ($1,250) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change

June 2

1,792 manat ($1,054)

June 9

-

June 3

1,815 manat ($1,067)

June 10

2,080 manat ($1,220)

June 4

1,843 manat ($1,084)

June 11

2,106 manat ($1,240)

June 5

1,867 manat ($1,098)

June 12

2,166 manat ($1,270)

June 6

-

June 13

2,180 manat ($1,280)

Average weekly rate

1,829 manat ($1,075)

Average weekly rate

2,133 manat ($1,250)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 45.56 manat ($26.8), or 2.5 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium soared by 130.8 manat ($77), or 7.8 percent, compared to last week, to 1,818 manat ($1,070).

Palladium ounce value change

June 2

1,651 manat ($971.1)

June 9

-

June 3

1,684 manat ($990.5)

June 10

1,837 manat ($1,080)

June 4

1,710 manat ($1,005)

June 11

1,824 manat ($1,005)

June 5

1,701 manat ($1,000)

June 12

1,818 manat ($1,070)

June 6

-

June 13

1,791 manat ($1,050)

Average weekly rate

1,687 manat ($992.3)

Average weekly rate

1,818 manat ($1,070)

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on June 6-9, Eid al-Adha, as the dates fell on non-working days.

