Israel strikes Mashhad Airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Israel has carried out an airstrike on Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport in Mashhad, located in Iran’s northeastern Khorasan province, Trend reports.

According to available information, the airport’s runway sustained damage as a result of the strike.

The attack is part of a broader series of Israeli airstrikes targeting Iranian territory. Reports indicate that several strategically important sites in Tehran have also come under attack.

Israel began its military air campaign against Iran in the early hours of June 13. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking Iranian officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, as well as nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.