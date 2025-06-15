Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Materials 15 June 2025 23:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan freestyle wrestling team becomes European champion

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team took first place in the team standings at the U-17 European Championship in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani wrestlers successfully performed at the continental championship, winning six medals, including three gold, one silver and two bronze.

Thus, having scored 151 points, the Azerbaijani team once again became the European champion.

The second place went to Ukraine (144), and Georgia (116) came in third.

