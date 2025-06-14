Fitch affirms Azerbaijan's ‘BBB-’ rating with stable outlook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. International rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan’s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) in foreign currency at “BBB-” with a stable outlook, Trend reports.

According to Fitch, the rating is underpinned by Azerbaijan’s strong external balance sheet, the lowest level of public debt among ‘BBB’ rated peers, and high fiscal flexibility supported by the assets of a large sovereign wealth fund.

The agency estimates Azerbaijan’s strategic reserves will reach $74 billion by the end of 2025, an increase of $5.9 billion compared to 2022. Net foreign assets are projected to average 67% of GDP in 2025–2026, significantly exceeding the medians for both the ‘BBB’ and ‘A’ rating categories.