BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. One of the greatest challenges faced by the Azerbaijani people in modern history was the tragedies and political crises that occurred after the departure of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev from political power. In October 1987, Heydar Aliyev resigned in protest against the policies of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev. Shortly after his resignation, Armenian nationalists demanded the secession of the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region from Azerbaijan and its transfer to Armenia. If Heydar Aliyev had been in power, the Armenian nationalists would not have dared to make such attempts.

Early years of independence and the Azerbaijani Popular Front Party-Musavat rule

The incompetent governance of the country by Azerbaijani Popular Front Party-Musavat in the early years of Azerbaijan's independence caused serious problems in the country. There was no system of state administration, armed groups intensified separatist tendencies in different parts of the country, and this situation brought the country face to face with the threat of civil war. Thinking only about how to stay in power, this tandem, neglecting the interests of the people and plundering state property, brought the country to a deplorable state.

Heydar Aliyev's rescuing mission

Heydar Aliyev returning to Baku in June 1993 at the insistence of the Azerbaijani people, who saw him as the only leader capable of saving Azerbaijan in the current situation, rescued the country from its woes. Under his leadership, order was restored in the country, a regular army was created, and the foundations of economic development were laid.

June 15 - National Salvation Day

On June 15, 1993, Heydar Aliyev was elected Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and this date went down in history as the day when Azerbaijan was saved from a deep crisis. This day became a turning point in the history of Azerbaijan's independence and was declared by the Azerbaijani Parliament as National Salvation Day.

Today, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has transformed into a dynamically developing state with growing international prestige. The country's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War of 2020 is also a logical result of this political course.

June 15 - National Salvation Day will remain in history as a turning point on the path to Azerbaijan's independence and development and will be associated with the name of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. This day symbolizes the rescuing mission of Heydar Aliyev and the unity of the Azerbaijani people around him. The Azerbaijani people will always honor the bright memory of Heydar Aliyev and continue to pass on his political legacy to future generations.