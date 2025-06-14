Israel strikes refinery at Iran's South Pars gas field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The South Pars oil refinery and the Fajr Jam gas refinery were attacked this afternoon by Israel, Iran's Oil Ministry said, Trend reports.

"The situation at both sites is now under full control. The incident, which was carried out with the aim of disrupting the country's power supply, was brought under control in the shortest possible time thanks to the timely arrival of the oil industry's operational forces," the statement said.

Yesterday the Israeli Air Force launched a strike inside Iran. Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a nationwide state of emergency.

As a result of the Israeli military airstrike on Iran, a large number of military personnel were killed, including the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami.