BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Israel has struck one of the buildings of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

"Israel launched a strike on one of the buildings of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, located directly across from the Institute for Political and International Studies.

Several civilians were injured in the attack, including a number of my colleagues who were taken to the hospital for treatment," he wrote.