Explosions hit Tehran (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. As a result of Israeli airstrikes, several explosions occurred in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to the information, oil storage facilities in northwest Tehran were hit and electricity was cut off.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.