Iran claims shotdown of another Israeli fighter jet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ An Israeli F-35 fighter jet has been shot down by Iran in western Iran, the official information portal of the Iranian army said, Trend reports.

The pilot used a catapult to shoot down the fighter jet.

Iran has already shot down three Israeli fighter jets.

In the early hours of June 13, Israel launched air strikes on Iranian territory. The strikes resulted in the deaths of numerous high-ranking military officials, including Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and several senior officials.

In response, on the evening of the same day, Iran launched what it called Operation True Promise III and reported strikes on military facilities in Israel.

