Explosions heard in east of Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Powerful explosions were heard in two areas east of Tehran, Trend reports.

According to sources, Iran’s air defense systems have been activated and are engaging Israeli targets in the skies over the eastern districts of the capital.

04:53

Iran’s air defense systems have resumed operation in the capital, Tehran, Trend reports.

No additional details have been provided at this time. Earlier, a series of explosions and fires were reported near Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.