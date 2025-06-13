France ready to support Israel in case of Iranian retaliation - Macron

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that France is prepared to provide Israel with full support in the event of potential attacks from Iran following recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference broadcast by the Elysee Palace press service, Macron emphasized France’s commitment to Israel’s security.

“With regard to Iran, we support Israel’s security. In the event of a retaliatory attack by Iran, France is ready to take part in Israel’s defense, given its influence and capabilities. We have clearly stated our position on this matter,” Macron said.