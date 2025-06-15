Kazakhstan's current account deficit expected to widen amid lower oil prices and rising imports
Kazakhstan’s current account balance is expected to remain in deficit through 2027, with projections worsening due to falling export revenues and persistently strong demand for imported goods, according to the latest economic outlook by the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy