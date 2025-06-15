Azerbaijan advocates for transforming not only the South Caucasus but the entire Eurasian region into a hub of dialogue and cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. “In today’s world, highly complex geopolitical developments are taking place. Amid the emergence of numerous threats to national, regional, and global security, and the growing challenges countries face in political, military, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and environmental spheres, we are witnessing the rise of new centers of power and a transition to a new world order in the international relations system. In such a situation, safeguarding the national interests, independence, and sovereignty of states, and uniting efforts for peace, stability, cooperation, and multilateral development is of exceptional importance,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to participants of the international conference on “The New World Order: Geopolitical Aspects and Global Challenges” held in Shusha, Trend reports.

In his message, the head of state noted: “Despite four UN Security Council resolutions demanding the full, immediate, and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian armed forces, 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory remained under occupation for nearly 30 years, and the country faced double standards, bias, and injustice. As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War and the one-day anti-terror operation, Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty by its own strength. Thus, the victorious and powerful Azerbaijani state envisioned by National Leader Heydar Aliyev – the genius who rescued modern Azerbaijan from deep social, economic, and political crisis and the founder of our national statehood ideology – has been realized.”

“Azerbaijan, which has always demonstrated its commitment to a just world order through concrete actions, advocates for transforming not only the South Caucasus region where it is located, but also the entire Eurasian space into a hub of dialogue and cooperation. The projects we implement jointly with friendly and partner countries make significant contributions to regional and international security and create a favorable basis for constructive and promising cooperation between both East and West, as well as North and South. During its four-year chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan remained committed to the Bandung Principles and consistently defended justice, international law, and the legitimate interests of member countries,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.